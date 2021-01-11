Washington Monument faces temporary closure due to”credible threats”

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WFRV) – The National Mall and Memorial Parks announced on Monday that a temporary closure of National Park Service public facilities, parking areas and roadways will be implemented until Jan. 24, in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.

According to officials, groups involved in the Jan. 6, riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.

In response, the National Park Service says it will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11, through January 24, and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas, and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources.

These temporary closures may be extended if the conditions persist. The National Park Service will reopen areas as it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present.

Park officials say these temporary closures are based upon a determination, in consultation with the local authorities and are for the safety of the public.