WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is being questioned about the Russia investigation and his decision not to recommend criminal charges against President Trump.
WATCH LIVE BELOW:
Mueller is testifying before both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on the findings of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Mueller led a 22-month-long investigation that resulted in 37-criminal indictments, including the president’s campaign manager and his national security advisor among others.