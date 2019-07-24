WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

FILE – In this June 21, 2017 file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. A spokesman for special counsel Mueller says the office has referred to the FBI allegations that women were offered money to […]

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is being questioned about the Russia investigation and his decision not to recommend criminal charges against President Trump.

Mueller is testifying before both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on the findings of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller led a 22-month-long investigation that resulted in 37-criminal indictments, including the president’s campaign manager and his national security advisor among others.

