WATCH: President Trump expected to sign executive orders on drug pricing & health care

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign several executive orders related to health care and drug prices Friday afternoon.

The Trump administration has had ongoing efforts to reduce drug prices.

According to reports, one of the executive orders would shorten the timeline for a proposed initiative to allow states, wholesalers and pharmacies to import certain drugs from Canada.

Another order is expected to take on Medicare’s drug prices, bringing it more in line with prices in other countries.

No additional updates were immediately available.

