WATCH: Wildlife use Utah overpass, providing safer roads for drivers

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) The overpass built a couple of years ago by the Utah Department of Transportation is definitely being used by wildlife, and possibly saving lives in the process.

The Parleys Canyon wildlife overpass which was built in partnership with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources as part of an I-80 widening project a few years ago is enhancing safety for drivers and wildlife in the canyon, according to a post by UDOT on their Facebook.

Utah DWR shared a video to show exactly how often its being used, by wildlife of all kinds:

Officials said they built the bridge because of the estimated 500 animal/vehicle collisions over a two year time frame.

The $5 million overpass was the Utah Department of Transportation’s solution that ends three years of advocacy by environmental groups.

UDOT installed six miles of fencing on both sides of I-80 to force animals to cross at the bridge.

Division of Wildlife Resources Scott Root said it would take some time for the animals to figure it out but based on the video shared, it looks like they have.

“It’s working! Thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah State University for monitoring the Parley’s Canyon wildlife overpass this year,” stated in a post on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Facebook. “As you can see, the 2nd year of this overpass has been successful at helping wildlife safely migrate over busy Interstate 80 and helping motorists be much safer as well.”

Officials also want to remind humans to please keep off of the overpass.