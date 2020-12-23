(ABC4) – Looking for that last minute gift for Christmas?
Here’s a look of what’s open – and what isn’t – on Christmas Day 2020.
CLOSED
Walmart
Chipotle
Chick-fil-A
Popeyes
Kripsy Kreme
Target
Kohl’s
Scheels
Taco Bell
OPEN
*Hours may vary by location
CVS
Walgreens
7-Eleven
Starbucks
McDonald’s
Dunkin’
IHOP
Denny’s
Burger King
Latest Stories
- What stores, restaurants are open on Christmas Day?
- Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘A Very Special Christmas Concert’ wide-ranging, robust
- State Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 restrictions challenge
- “Fighting Cancer with Grace” enters its second year amid the pandemic