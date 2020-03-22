What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

1  of  75
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church - GB Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emanuel Lutheran Church-Brandon Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First Presbyterian Church-Green Bay First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Graceway Fellowship Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

A man shelters from the rain with an umbrella a he walks past an old building decorated with replica of Iranian old paintings in a mostly empty street in a commercial district in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 22, 2020. On Sunday, Iran imposed a two-week closure on major shopping malls and centers across the country to prevent spreading the new coronavirus. Pharmacies, supermarkets, groceries and bakeries will remain open. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 14,000 people worldwide, and it has sickened more than 328,000. Leaders in the U.S. are hammering out a rescue package that could be worth $1.4 trillion or more, while the death toll in Italy soars again.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Sunday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Italy’s coronavirus infections continue to soar, with 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.

— Congress and the White House still trying to craft a mammoth rescue package that could be worth$1.4 trillionor more.

— Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first member of U.S. Senate to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— U.S. economysuffers severe whiplash as business spirals downward due to coronavirus pandemic.

— German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantineafter a physician who treated her tests positive for the coronavirus.

— Plácido Domingo announces that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Africa gets emergency help to battle the virus from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

—Iran, with an officially reported 21,600 cases of the new coronavirus, snubs U.S. offer of help. Experts believe Tehran may be underreporting the number of cases.

— Indian prime minister asks his nation of1.3 billion people to stay home, but many venture out anyway.

— Drive-thru sitesare being opened around the United States to test people for the new coronavirus, but the system has been riddled by delays, shortages and other problems.

— Parents find themselves in the role of classroom teacher as millions of children are forced to stay home.

— Dubai cancels the Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, until 2021.

— The Palestinian Health Ministry announces itsfirst cases in the Gaza Strip: two residents who returned recently from Pakistan tested positive.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms ofthe virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

___

ONE NUMBER:

ITALY DEATH TOLL AT 5,476. The number ishigher than the death toll in China, where the virus first emerged late last year.

___

IN OTHER NEWS:

SENIOR HAPPY HOUR CANCELED: Scores of activities are canceled at The Villages, a Florida retirement conclave of 80,000. But …

WHAT LOCKDOWN? Officials around the world are frustrated by people flouting lockdown orders and advice. “Some consider they’re little heroes,” France’s interior minister said. “Well, no. You’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.”

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

