Wisconsin Supreme Court nixes move to ban ballot drop boxes

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Signs direct people to the absentee ballot drop box in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Oct. 30, 2020.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes.

Conservative businessman Jere Fabick petitioned the Supreme Court in March to ban drop boxes and prohibit elections officials from filling in missing addresses of witnesses on absentee ballot envelopes. He also sought to limit who can return absentee ballots.

While the Supreme Court said the lawsuit put forward important questions, the majority declined to take the case. As with other recent politically tinged cases, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, this one was decided 4-3 by the court’s liberals and Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected with Republican support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers celebrate "Re-Opening Day" with full capacity

Gamblers wrap up offseason tryout camp

Notre Dame returns to state soccer tournament in search of second gold ball

Kaukauna, Marinette punch tickets to state softball tournament

Deer District

David Bakhtiari Chugs Beer