Anaheim, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman is accused of sneaking into Disneyland and attempting to evade police by hiding on an attraction last week.

Police officers with the Anaheim Police Department assisted the resort’s security team in apprehending the woman, who is suspected of entering the park without paying.

A spokesperson with the Anaheim Police Department told Nexstar’s KTLA that the unidentified woman entered the park by jumping over the turnstiles at the park’s entrance.

At about 7 p.m. on June 17, the woman was arrested on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, an attraction based in Frontierland at Disneyland Park. The woman was arrested for a misdemeanor without incident, according to the spokesperson.

The case will be presented to the Anaheim City Attorney’s Office, which could then decide if the woman will be charged and will issue fines and possible jail time, a department spokesperson said.

A now-viral TikTok video captured the incident and has amassed more than 480,000 views.

The Disneyland Resort didn’t immediately respond to KTLA’s request for comment regarding the incident.