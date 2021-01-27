Woman sells Bernie doll for over $20K, donates to charity

Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas, embraces the crochet Bernie Sanders doll that she made and sold on eBay for $20,300 on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. All of the proceeds are being donated to Meals on Wheels. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Bernie Sanders went from becoming a hit meme to a nearly $20,000-crochet doll in less than a week.

After the Vermont senator went viral on social media for his simple Inauguration Day fashion choices of quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive-green coat, Tobey King in Texas got to crocheting.

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens as he attends President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sanders says the wooly mittens he wore to the ceremony that sparked endless quirky memes across social media have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont through the sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

She turned the sensational image that trended for days on social media into a 9-inch crochet doll. It sold for $20,300 on an eBay auction.

The 46-year-old King said she will donate to Meals on Wheels America.

Her donation was inspired by Sanders, whose campaign created sweatshirts with the image on them and donated the proceeds to Meals on Wheel in Vermont.