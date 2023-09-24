LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he became injured while setting up for the upcoming Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, sources tell Nexstar’s KLAS.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Las Vegas Boulevard after a worker was injured.

Police said that a man sustained a “major laceration to the neck” while working at the Bellagio Fountains.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the incident, police said. No other details have been released at this time.

Construction has been underway in front of the Bellagio as crews build the grandstands. The fountains will soon be blocked from view, according to renderings released in February.

F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held November 16-18.

Earlier this year, a contractor was killed while setting up for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. He was reportedly electrocuted.