YouTube suspends Sen. Johnson for COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

FILE – In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Johnson, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview “what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made the comments Thursday, April 22, during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin has been suspended from uploading videos to YouTube for seven days, after the company said he violated its COVID-19 “medical misinformation policies.”

The issue stems from statements Johnson made during a June 3 Milwaukee Press Club event. In his statements, posted to YouTube, he criticized the Trump and Biden administrations for working against using cheap, generic drugs to treat COVID-19.

A YouTube spokesperson says the site’s medical misinformation policies don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or another drug to treat COVID-19.

YouTube’s arrogant Covid censorship continues. How many lives will be lost as a result? How many lives could have been saved with a free exchange of medical ideas? This suppression of speech should concern every American. @FDRLST https://t.co/PbrGkwI5vj — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 11, 2021

The video was removed. Johnson says YouTube’s “censorship” proves the company has too much unaccountable power.