(WFRV) – Wyoming’s Highway Patrol shared videos showing blizzard-like conditions and responded to nearly 800 calls for service in twelve hours.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol posted multiple videos of the blizzard-like conditions on its Facebook page. On December 21, the conditions outside of Cheyenne were reportedly -18 degrees with zero visibility.

Over the course of twelve hours, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Troopers responded to over 787 calls for service, 196 motorist assists and 104 crashes. The department jokingly said the trooper didn’t ‘make a wrong turn and end up in Antarctica’.

The video shows the blistering wind and whiteout conditions where it is hard to see anything.

The two posts have close to 45,000 shares combined.

No additional information was provided.