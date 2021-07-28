ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) – ZZ Top’s longtime bassist Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72.

The band made the announcement on their social media pages.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”

The post continued, “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Hill had recently suffered a hip injury that prompted his departure from the group’s schedule of upcoming performances with bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.