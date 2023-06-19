(WFRV) – There is a new site for Breakfast on the Farm in Fond du Lac County.

The original host farm suffered a fire over the weekend and is unable to have the event.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Agri-Business Council says they have secured 3-D Dairy as the new site.

The event will happen Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

3-D Dairy is located at N8148 Schaefer Road, Malone, Wisconsin.

Fond du Lac County celebrity guests and volunteers will be serving a large country-style breakfast including eggs with ham and cheese, pork sausage, pancakes, applesauce, coffee, and milk served in the Lakeview Electric Contractors Food Tent. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 & up, $8 for ages 6-12, and children 5 & under are FREE. Ice cream cups from UW-Platteville Pioneer Sweets will also be available for $2 a cup and available in three flavors: Simply Strawberry, Holstein Swirl, Forest Ridge Mint.

Breakfast tickets are available for purchase at Envision Greater Fond du Lac (23 S. Main Street, Suite 101, Fond du Lac), Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s website (under events), Dotyville Hardware (W2118 4th St, Fond du Lac) and many local banks.

Other activities include live music by Gary Cross, a local cheese tasting tent, Alliant Energy Foundation Kiddie Tractor Pull, a petting zoo, an educational area, and much more.

Free parking and shuttle service will be available from Aurora Health Center (210 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac). Handicap and event parking available at the farm.