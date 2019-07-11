New plans for Shipyard District in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The city of Green Bay is making new plans for the proposed $10 million Shipyard District in a concept just approved by the city’s Redevelopment Authority. Kris Schuller reports this latest proposal is short on sports and big on public green space.



For this vacant property on the west side of the Fox River – a new vision for Green Bay’s Shipyard District. With lots of green space, a shipping container market, urban beach – but no athletic field.



“There really wasn’t a lot of support for another athletic field. They really wanted to see more waterfront amenities and more of the container park,” said Green Bay’s Development Director Kevin Vonck.



Vonck says that was input the city received over months of public listening sessions while developing a final vision for the property. Which in 2015 was suppose to house a baseball stadium for the Green Bay Bullfrogs, but was revised to a multi-sports field instead after the team moved to Ashwaubenon. And which now, in this new concept, has been removed all together,



“The field is great when there is an event going on. But when it’s not it’s a open space that didn’t have a lot of purpose or really didn’t have a comfort level to it,” Vonck said.



“It has now evolved into something that has a more robust container park, which will be the focal point,”said Alderperson Brian Johnson.



Johnson says this new concept with a great lawn for concerts, sand beach and public art fits well in the neighborhood. Better yet – it’s what they asked for.



“We had over 1,000 pieces of public input. That is really what this park is all about. It’s about creating something not only the neighborhood, but the rest of the city can be proud of,” Johnson said.



The concept now heads to City Council for a vote next week, with a goal of completing construction by next summer.



An open house for these new plans is being held July 17 during the On Broadway Farmers’ Market. It will be held inside Old Fort Square from 3 PM until 8 PM.