NEW Zoo taking steps to keep animals cool

With hot temperatures expected in the coming days, the NEW Zoo is taking steps to make sure their animals stay cool.

Carmen Murach, the zoo’s curator, says the first step the zoo takes to protect their animals from extreme heat is to design exhibits with a variety of cooling options within them – like water features, shady spots, and access to indoor areas that are air-conditioned.

“They have water features in their exhibit,” Murach told Local 5. “We also add extra fans and sprinklers and misting systems.”

Murach said zoo employees have been distributing ice to some of the animals.

“We hand out a lot of ice treats,” she said. “Some of the animals like to kinda lounge on a big slab of ice, others like to play in a pile of ice cubes. That helps cool them down.”

Murach also said the zoo has taken some of their animals from colder climates – like their snowy owl – and moved them indoors.

More information about the NEW Zoo can be found here.