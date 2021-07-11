A look at the passing of the state budget and bipartisanship with Rep. Gordon Hintz

(WFRV) – On July 8, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed the 2021-23 state budget which provided the largest tax cut in Wisconsin history.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Democratic Leader of the State Assembly and State Representative Gordon Hintz joined to discuss the historic budget being passed, as well as the likes and dislikes of the budget.

Rep. Hintz talked about working across the aisle with Republicans and if there is more bipartisanship going on that meets the eye.

Lastly, he touched on the state economy and how events coming back to the state since the COVID-19 have helped.