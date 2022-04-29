(WFRV) – A popular music store that is known throughout Wisconsin announced it would be closing its doors.

In early April, The Exclusive Company is closing its doors after the first store opened in 1956. They are closing after long-time owner James “Mr. G” Giombetti passed away, but after they announced the closure, music lovers young and old came out to the stores to purchase items in the stores.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, the manager at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay, Tom Smith joins to talk about the end of a legacy and the lines that were seen at several of their locations on National Record Day.