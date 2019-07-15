NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Amanda Stuck announces plans to run for Congress

Newsmaker Sunday
Posted: / Updated:

Amanda Stuck announced her 2020 candidacy for US Congress against the incumbent Mike Gallagher, first, on Local 5’s Newmaker Sunday. Watch her interview with anchor Tom Zalaski as she outlines her priorities in the upcoming campaign.

Newsmaker Sunday Logo
