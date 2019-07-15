Amanda Stuck announces plans to run for Congress

Amanda Stuck announced her 2020 candidacy for US Congress against the incumbent Mike Gallagher, first, on Local 5’s Newmaker Sunday. Watch her interview with anchor Tom Zalaski as she outlines her priorities in the upcoming campaign.
