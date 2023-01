(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the first female Chief of Police with the Appleton Police Department, Polly Olson.

Chief Olson made history on January 3 when she was sworn in as Chief of Police.

Born and raised in the Fox Cities, and a 22-year veteran of the department, Chief Olson discusses everything related to her new role with the department.

