Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay discuss core programs, helping families in the area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Club is a major resource for thousands of parents and children across Wisconsin.

Danielle Taylor and Johanna Wicklunch with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to discuss their mission. The Boys and Girls Club meets the unique needs of the Greater Green Bay youth so they may achieve academic success and live a healthy lifestyle.

There are six core programs, or pillars, of the Boys and Girls Club: Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Healthy Lifestyles, Social Emotional Learning, Creative Arts & STEM, Mentorship & Academic Success and Workforce Readiness.