Brown Co. MLK Celebration Committee announces 27th annual celebration honoring MLK

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – January 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Brown County MLK Celebration Committee has a special celebration coming up to honor MLK.

Corey King, Co-Chair of Brown County MLK Celebration Committee joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about their group and the celebration that is happening on January 15.

This will be the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, and it will be virtual. You can find more information through their Facebook page.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery