Brown Co. MLK Celebration Committee announces 27th annual celebration honoring MLK

(WFRV) – January 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Brown County MLK Celebration Committee has a special celebration coming up to honor MLK.

Corey King, Co-Chair of Brown County MLK Celebration Committee joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about their group and the celebration that is happening on January 15.

This will be the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, and it will be virtual. You can find more information through their Facebook page.