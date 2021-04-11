Brown Co. Public Health Officer discusses impacts of COVID and vaccine availability

(WFRV) – We are into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic and while the vaccine is giving some hope, much has changed in terms of how counties, cities and people operate.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree talked about the pandemic, then and now in the County. She also discussed masking up and how the state mandate being repealed could affect the progress already made.

The COVID-19 vaccine is becoming part of everyday life as people sign up to receive their dose. Destree talked through what each of the vaccines available and if one is better than another, along with how people can keep an eye out for available appointments.

While the Brown County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site has closed, Destree shares her thoughts on if testing has taken a backseat or if there’s still a need.

