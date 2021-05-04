Brown Co. starts Racial Equity Committee: How they plan to help the community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County has recently formed a Racial Equity Ad Hoc Committee which focuses on racial equity in the County. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Chairperson Pooja Bambha-Arora and Committee member Amanda Chu talked about what the committee does and why it was created.

Chairperson Bambha-Arora stressed pushing the conversation forward as part of the committees mission – she discusses how they plan to do that.