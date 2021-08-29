Brown Co. United Way kicks off its 21-week equity challenge for the community

Newsmaker Sunday
(WFRV) – The United Way can be found across the United States, but do you know what they do?

Robyn Davis, President & CEO of the Brown County United Way and Adam Jackson, Chairman of the Brown County United Way Board joined Local 5’s Newsmaker Sunday to talk about what they do in the community and how it has changed over the years.

They’ve also kicked off their 21-week equity challenge which starts Monday the 30th. The equity challenge is an opportunity to develop an understanding of how inequity and racism affect lives and the community. Davis and Jackson also discussed how they take national news like racial disparities and policing, and relate them back to Brown County.

There are plenty of ways to get involved with the United Way, you can find volunteer opportunities here.

