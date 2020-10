Political newcomer Rachael Cabral-Guevara of Fox Crossing hopes to bring real-life experience to the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The Republican is running for the 55th Assembly District seat. Cabral-Guevara advanced to the Nov. 3 election, where she will face Democrat Daniel Schierl of Neenah. Incumbent Mike Rohrkaste didn’t seek re-election.

She sits down with Newsmaker Sunday host Tom Zalaski to discuss the campaign and the election.