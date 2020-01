This week, we discuss senior care in Wisconsin. According to seniorliving.com there are an estimated 47-million senior citizens living in the United States.



In 2030, older Americans will make up 21% of the population. By 2060, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates one in four Americans will be 65 and older.

Joining us today are, Michelle Graf And Jena Kloepfel From The Organization ‘Care Patrol, a free service For families who need To find A senior living facility For their loved one.