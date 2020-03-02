Childcare Costs Top College Tuition in NE Wisconsin

This week we discuss the issue of childcare costs in Wisconsin.According to the economic policy institute the average cost for infant care in our state is 12-thousand-567 dollars a year. That is about $1,047 a month.

Wisconsin is ranked 20th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for most expensive infant care.



We talk with Paula Breese, the Executive Director Of Family And Childcare Resources Of Northeast Wisconsin about the costs involved and what families can do to prepare to pay for childcare in Wisconsin.