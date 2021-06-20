Congressman Gallagher discusses unemployment insurance, political divide in Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) – Congressman Mike Gallagher has held the position in the 8th District since 2016 and is part of several committees.

On this week’s edition of Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Congressman Gallagher sat down to talk about a number of issues like a new bill he is pushing that would repurpose unemployment insurance.

Rep. Gallagher was recently named a ranking member of the subcommittee on Military Personnel and as a vet, he spoke about what he believes he can bring to that role as a veteran.

Another popular topic he spoke about was the political division that is happening in the Senate with a nearly 50/50 split between the two parties.

