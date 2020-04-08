Coronavirus pandemic: Congressman Mike Gallagher outlines local, state and federal response

Wisconsin Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher discusses the local, state and federal response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Representative Gallagher outlines what needs to be done during and after the crisis with Newsmaker Sunday host Tom Zalaski.
by: Michael ConroyPosted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher discusses the local, state and federal response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Representative Gallagher outlines what needs to be done during and after the crisis with Newsmaker Sunday host Tom Zalaski.