(WFRV) – The topic of mental health has become more and more important in the past few years with the pandemic and people becoming more isolated.

Tracy Schiesser and Barb Gerarden with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Brown County will be part of Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski on May 15. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, otherwise known as NAMI, is an alliance of more than 600 local groups in communities that help raise awareness and education about mental illness in all forms.

Here are the topics that they will discuss:

Pillars of NAMI

Who can contact NAMI?

Mental health during the pandemic

New programs

Self-care

You can contact NAMI by phone, 920-371-0961.