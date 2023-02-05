(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement.

Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil Rights history, that few people remember or even know about.

In 1966, 13 students from Kaukauna High School and Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School traded places, literally, for a month. The students went to one another’s high schools and even lived with their families.

That experience is now the topic of a documentary, The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later.

