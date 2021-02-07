Dr. Raul Mendoza discusses pandemic, COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic has wracked havoc on communities across Wisconsin – especially those in healthcare.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with Dr. Raul Mendoza, Pulmonologist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Dr. Mendoza spoke about the new COVID-19 variant that has been showing up throughout the United States.

While there are patients in the hospital with COVID-19, there continue to be patients without COVID-19, Mendoza weighed in on how he and his staff are making sure everyone is being taken care of.

