(WFRV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two and a half years have been difficult for live performances and venues – from cancellations to rescheduling.

However, one venue in Northeast Wisconsin has been doing its best to keep the show going. Ryan Vander Sanden and Jessica Abnet with EPIC Event Center joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about what kind of venue EPIC is and what it offers to everyone.

Vander Sanden and Abnet also talked about how the pandemic has changed the outlook for the business but also the need for bands to perform.