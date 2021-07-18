Event spaces, Visitors Bureau look to bounce back after COVID-19, cancelations

(WFRV) – The pandemic has put big venue spots and events into a tough situation with cancellation but things are slowly making their way back.

In this weeks edition of Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Beth Ulatowski with the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau and Kristine Hall with the KI Convention Center joined to talk about how events are coming back in a big way but also what they’ve learned over the past year.

They talked about several events in Green Bay that are big sources of money including Packers Training Camp, weddings and Green Bay Restaurant Week that are back this year.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

