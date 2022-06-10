GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the nice weather and sunshine, it’s only fitting to have a nationally known gardening expert on Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski.

Melinda Myers, who has written over twenty gardening books and hosted the segment ‘Melinda’s Gardening Moments’ here on Local 5 will share her expertise on everything gardening.

Here’s what Melinda will talk about on Sunday:

Why gardening is good for you

Importance of pollinators

What pollinators do

Attracting pollinators

Helping pollinators

When to plant

June is Pollinator Month and there’s plenty for the community to do, including kids. The American Transmission Company and Melinda Myers are teaming up for the month offering youth activities, a pollinator planting guide, and other webinars by Melinda.

