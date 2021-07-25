Flying in: A look at EAA’s Airventure 2021

(WFRV) – EAA AirVenture is right around the corner, a time where airplane enthusiasts and the general public alike enter the EAA grounds at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh to enjoy everything airplanes.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Director of Communications for EAA Dick Knapinski joined to talk about EAA, how it was impacted by the pandemic, some things that have changed and some things that they are bringing back from years past.

There are several showcase events throughout the week from skywriters and vintage World War II planes. Knapinksi talked about what else will be flying in this year and what show he believes everyone needs to see.

There are some general practices while on the grounds during AirVenture and the latest on the Young Eagles Program.

