Fox Cities organization continues mission to help people in the community

(WFRV) – During the COVID-19 pandemic many people have fallen on hard times and may have difficultyies making ends meet.

Leaven which stands for ‘Limited Emergency Assistance Valley Ecumenical Network’, is an organization that assists those in the Fox Valley, providing financial assistance. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski sat down with the Executive Director of Leaven, Mary Parsons to talk about their mission.

Parsons also offers some tips and tricks on how to help people get back on track and keep them motivated.