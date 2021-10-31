Fox Cities Paranormal Team discusses helping families, investigating activity in the community

(WFRV) – While Halloween and ghosts happen once a year, one company in the Fox Cities operates year-round and approaches paranormal activity in buildings across Northeast Wisconsin.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, the founders of the Fox Cities Paranormal Team, Tim Maile, Founder and Lead Investigator and Todd Arnold, Co-Founder and Lead Investigator joined to talk about their business which began in 2008. For Tim and Todd, it’s more than just finding paranormal activity, but listening and helping families and individuals.

During their time, they have investigated several popular places in the Fox Valley, including the Oshkosh Museum where it started out just as a demonstration at the museum, but the paranormal team later found evidence that there were spirits. In the video above, you can hear examples from some of the team’s investigations.