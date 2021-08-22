Fox Valley non-profits address housing, community needs in Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) -The housing situation continues to be a hot topic throughout the U.S. and Wisconsin and the problem has only increased during the pandemic.

Mary Parsons from LEAVEN in Appleton and Lu Scheer of ADVOCAP from Appleton joined Local 5’s Tom Zalaski for Newsmaker Sunday to talk about how they help the community with many resources like housing. They both discussed their concerns about what would happen if or when the housing moratorium ends.

Both Leaven and ADVOCAP are nonprofit organizations that continue to have needs, which you can find more about on their websites.