From Project Lifesaver to an addiction program, Oshkosh PD continues helping community

Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has created a program that helps people combat addiction and it’s called the Law Enforcement Addiction Assistance Program.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Officer Kate Mann joins Local 5’s Tom Zalaski to talk about the program and how help addicts get back on their feet with the help of therapists and doctors.

The Department also has a project called Project Lifesaver which is designed for at-risk individuals who potentially wander and go missing.

Officer Mann also talks about how to use their “Relay” app, a way Oshkosh residents can report a crime or issue in their neighborhood right through an app and what people can expect when using it.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Newsmaker Sunday
