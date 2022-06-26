(WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis was sworn in on September 16, 2021, and since then he’s been busy. Chief Davis joined Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski Sunday to talk about his experience in the city and the hurdles he and the department have faced.

Topics the Chief discusses are:

Report on gun violence in Green Bay

Resources in the department

Helping the families of victims

Neighborhood Response Team

Improving intelligence gathering

Recruiting

Security during the 4th of July

WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW: