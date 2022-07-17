(WFRV) – A popular event held in Oshkosh is coming up, and you won’t want to miss it.

EAA AirVenture 2022 is from July 25 to July 31 and it’s sure to be fun for the whole family. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Dick Knapinski, Director of Communications at EAA Airventure joined Tom Zalaski to talk about this year’s event which is celebrating its 69th year.

There will be daily airshows from Warbirds of America, USAF C-17 Demo Team, and so much more.

You can find out more information on EAA – from tickets to parking – on their website.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW