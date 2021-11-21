Going to the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade? Here’s what you need to know

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is back in action this year.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Corey Otis, Parade Committee Chairperson and his father, Greg Otis, former Parade Committee Chairperson joined to talk about the history behind the parade and additions over the years. The Parade will also welcome Local 5’s very own Erin Davisson as the Parade Marshal. During the parade, the Committee will also pay tribute to Harvey Sampson who recently passed away. Harv, as many knew him, was one of the driving forces behind the Christmas Parade as well as the Appleton Flag Day Parade.

There’s a lot going on that night, so there are a few things the Parade Committee wants you to know. If you want to go to College Avenue and save your spots, you can do so starting at noon however you need to stay with your items. They are recommending that people follow the CDC guidelines during the parade.

Parade Route

You can read more on what to expect on Tuesday, November 17 for the Parade here. The parade starts at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to go until 8:30 p.m. If you can’t go in person, you can watch on WFRV Local 5 or online at wearegreenbay.com.