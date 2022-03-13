GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The spirit of giving is strong in Green Bay, and one local non-profit that has seen that giving first hand is the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation helps other non-profit organizations with impactful grants to help those in the community. Dennis Buehler and Barbara Lawton of the Community Foundation joined Local 5’s Newsmaker Sunday to talk about their community partners, their needs, and mission.

You can watch the full interview in the videos below: