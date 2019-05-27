Honoring Mitchell Lundgaard
Newsmaker Sunday
APPLETON, Wis. -- (WFRV-TV) On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, we honor fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard who was shot and killed while on a call in downtown Appleton on May 15.
Lundgaard leaves behind a wife and three small children. The community has reached out in support of the Lundgaard family. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $210,000 for the family. To donate, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/afd-mitch-lundgaard-family-fund
