Jon Doemel takes on incumbent Mark Harris for Winnebago Co. Executive

(WFRV) – The April 6 election is only a few days away and one big race in the Fox Valley area is the Winnebago County Executive race between incumbent Mark Harris and Jon Doemel.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local’s Tom Zalaski sits down with candidate Jon Doemel to talk about his experience in politics and why he decided to run for county executive. He also talked about how his own business, ZaRonis Pizza was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He discussed his four point plan: communication, collaboration, growth and reform.

Doemel circled back to talk about his business in Oshkosh and how it’s been financially impacted by COVID-19 but still found a way to give back to the community with supplies and food.

Make sure to check back with WFRV Local 5 on April 6 for the latest in all the election results, both on air and online.