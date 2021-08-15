Kroc Center in Green Bay celebrates 10 years

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A popular place known by many in the Green Bay area celebrated its 10th anniversary of opening.

The Kroc Center – short for The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Comunity Center is a place where fitness, wellness and community all live together as one. Major Malinda O’Neil, the Kroc Center Officer and Aric Riedemann, Fitness and Sports Manager joined Local 5’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about the Kroc Center legacy and how they are partnered with the Salvation Army.

There are many programs at the Kroc Center from sports, arts, fitness and spiritual health that the community is able to take part in. They are also planning several different events to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. From Sunday, August 15 to Sunday, August 22, they will be hosting a breakfast, blood drive, giveaways, family night and much more.

You can find more information on programs and events at the Kroc Center through their website here.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

TRAINING CAMP REPORT