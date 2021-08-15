Kroc Center in Green Bay celebrates 10 years

(WFRV) – A popular place known by many in the Green Bay area celebrated its 10th anniversary of opening.

The Kroc Center – short for The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Comunity Center is a place where fitness, wellness and community all live together as one. Major Malinda O’Neil, the Kroc Center Officer and Aric Riedemann, Fitness and Sports Manager joined Local 5’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski to talk about the Kroc Center legacy and how they are partnered with the Salvation Army.

There are many programs at the Kroc Center from sports, arts, fitness and spiritual health that the community is able to take part in. They are also planning several different events to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. From Sunday, August 15 to Sunday, August 22, they will be hosting a breakfast, blood drive, giveaways, family night and much more.

You can find more information on programs and events at the Kroc Center through their website here.