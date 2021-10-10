Latino Association talks about Hispanic Heritage Month, COVID-19 response in Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) – October is Hispanic Heritage month and on this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Maria Lara and Juan Corpus – the President and Vice President of the Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin joined to talk about the month.

The Latino Professionals Association is an organization that recognizes Latinos excelling in many different careers while also offering programs and connections.

Lara and Corpus spoke about how the Latino community has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and how they’ve overcome barriers and issues throughout the past year.

You can find more information on the Latino Professionals Association on their website.

