Lawmakers begin budget debate

Wisconsin Lawmakers are set to take up an $81.5 billion state budget. This will be Democratic Party Governor Tony Evers’ first two year spending plan since taking office.

GOP leaders of the state Legislature and the new governor have been at odds with each other for months. The Republican-written plan includes a 5.4% increase in spending over current levels — less than the 8.3% increase Evers proposed.

The budget was written by the Legislature’s finance committee and will be taken up by the Assembly on June 25. Evers is supposed to sign the budget by June 30, but current spending levels continue if he misses that date.